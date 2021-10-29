Home>>
Beijing reports 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:43, October 29, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday.
All seven cases were reported in Changping District, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing on Thursday.
Bejing has so far reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak, Pang said.
