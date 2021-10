Daily necessities delivered for residents during closed-off management in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:08, October 28, 2021

Staff members receive supplies at Furongli residential community in Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2021. Furongli has been put under closed-off management after one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community on Oct. 24. Community workers and volunteers worked together to deliver daily necessities for residents during closed-off management. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

