Home>>
Over 2.251 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:26, October 27, 2021
A medical worker inoculates a citizen with a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Fanyu District of Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.251 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Residential communities in Chinese city under closed management to contain COVID-19
- China's Gansu efficiently handles daily COVID-19 medical waste
- NW China region suspends in-person classes to control COVID-19
- Residents get booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Changsha, Hunan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.