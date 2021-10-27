We Are China

Residents get booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Changsha, Hunan

Xinhua) 09:16, October 27, 2021

A resident gets a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community service center in Tianxin District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)