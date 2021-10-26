Home>>
Party chief sacked following new COVID-19 outbreak in Inner Mongolia county
(Xinhua) 15:10, October 26, 2021
HOHHOT, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Party chief of Ejina Banner, a county in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been sacked following a new wave of COVID-19 infections, local authorities have said.
Chen Zhanyun was removed from his post for his poor management of COVID-19 control measures in Ejina Banner, which had confirmed 78 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the regional COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
The banner began implementing a home quarantine measure on Monday to contain COVID-19. All residents and tourists have been asked to stay at home or in hotels.
