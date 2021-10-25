Residents queue up for nucleic acid tests in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:38, October 25, 2021

A resident has her temperature measured at a temporary nucleic acid testing site in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2021. To curb the spread of COVID-19, the city of Hohhot has launched nucleic acid testing for residents from key regions and all people entering and leaving Hohhot by air, train, shuttle bus, taxi, private cars and other means of transportation. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)