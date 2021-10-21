Home>>
China's Inner Mongolia reports 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:13, October 21, 2021
Local residents queue up for nucleic acid tests at a residential area in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2021. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Inner Mongolia had 12 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases under medical treatment, the regional health commission said. (Xinhua/Bei He)
