Rescued snow leopard released back into the wild

September 23, 2021

HOHHOT, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A snow leopard was released into the wild on Wednesday in a nature reserve in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, after being rescued earlier in September, local authorities said.

The animal was released into the Helan Mountain national nature reserve after wildlife experts claimed that it was eligible for release into the wild, according to the regional forestry and grassland bureau.

The feeble leopard was found in Siziwang Banner in the region on Sept. 5 and was taken to a wildlife rescue station for treatment. Wildlife experts provided it with water and fresh meat and conducted health checks and disease screening for the animal.

The snow leopard gradually recovered and was fitted with a satellite collar before release through which its living conditions in the wild can be monitored.

Snow leopards are under China's highest national-level protection and are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In China, they can be seen in alpine areas in southwestern, northwestern, and northern regions including Tibet, Sichuan, Xinjiang, Gansu and Inner Mongolia.

