Ergun: Fairytale wetlands in the morning mist

People's Daily Online) 16:27, August 05, 2021

Located in the suburb of Erguna, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Ergun Wetland Scenic Area is the best-preserved and largest wetland in China, and is also hailed as the No.1 Wetland in Asia.

With its broad and grand vistas, Ergun Wetland flows into a branch of the Argun River, and boasts a spectacular river wetland landscape. The wetland is blessed with almost all types of natural ecosystems with the exception of original forests, including rivers, lakes and marshes.

Visiting the Ergun Wetlands in the morning mist is like stepping into a fairyland. Admiring the wetlands on a sunny afternoon or at sunrise, watching the shadows of the river and trees dancing and the clouds looming, brings us a new appreciation of the scenery of the most breathtaking Wetland in Asia.

Scenery of Ergun Wetlands (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)