27 elks released to Daqingshan Nature Reserve in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:17, September 30, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2021 shows a herd of elks running at the Daqingshan Nature Reserve in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 27 elks (or milu) were released to the Daqingshan Nature Reserve on Wednesday. Those elks will be monitored through tracking necklaces based on the Beidou Navigation Satellite System. (Xinhua/Darhan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)