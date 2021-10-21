Chinese mainland reports 13 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 8 imported cases

Xinhua) 11:11, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, five were reported in Gansu, four in Ningxia, and two each in Inner Mongolia and Hubei, the commission said.

Also reported were eight new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Henan and Guangdong.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.

A total of 9,459 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 9,038 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 421 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,622 by Wednesday, including 492 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 91,494 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 20 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 372 asymptomatic cases, of which 352 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,347 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,003 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

