Home>>
Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Saturday noon
(Xinhua) 10:22, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday, local health authorities said Sunday.
An asymptomatic case was also reported during the period.
Three of the new cases in the northern suburban district of Changping are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. The remaining two both had took self-driving tours to northern and northwestern parts of China, where new cases were reported, according to the municipal health commission.
The new infections in the city were caused by the Delta variant, and most of the infected are above 55 years old, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Residential community under closed-off management in Beijing
- Beijing reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Exhibition on China's major scientific accomplishments during 13th Five-Year Plan period held in Beijing
- 278 roads in Beijing opened for self-driving vehicle tests
- Workshop of Beijing Xiangshan Forum to open soon
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.