Residential community under closed-off management in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:17, October 24, 2021
A deliveryman hands over customer's goods to an epidemic prevention and control staff at the Hongfuyuan residential community in Changping District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2021. The Hongfuyuan residential community was listed as high risk of COVID-19 on Saturday and has been put under closed-off management. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
