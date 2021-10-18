Beijing offers 3rd COVID-19 booster vaccine to people of higher risks

Xinhua) 09:17, October 18, 2021

A woman has her information registered before getting a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. Beijing has begun to offer a third COVID-19 booster vaccine to people of higher risks in some neighborhoods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

