Beijing offers 3rd COVID-19 booster vaccine to people of higher risks
(Xinhua) 09:17, October 18, 2021
A woman has her information registered before getting a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. Beijing has begun to offer a third COVID-19 booster vaccine to people of higher risks in some neighborhoods. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
