2 tourists tested positive for COVID-19 in China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 15:59, October 17, 2021

XI'AN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two tourists tested positive for COVID-19 in the period from Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to the provincial health commission.

The tourists, both 62 years old, are husband and wife who traveled from Shanghai. On Oct. 9, they flew from Shanghai and transferred at Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, for a flight to Zhangye, Gansu Province.

After that, they went on road trips in Gansu and Inner Mongolia before flying back to Xi'an on Oct. 15.

The couple have been put under observation at a hospital in Xi'an.

