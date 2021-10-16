Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:15, October 16, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Among these cases, four were reported in Shanghai, three each in Henan and Hubei, two in Zhejiang, and one each in Yunnan and Shaanxi, the commission said, adding that five of the new cases were previously asymptomatic cases.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, said the commission.

A total of 9,381 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 8,919 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 462 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,502 by Friday, including 521 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,345 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 15 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 372 asymptomatic cases, of whom 359 were imported, under medical observation as of Friday.

By the end of Friday, 12,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,325 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,980 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

