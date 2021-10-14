Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:37, October 14, 2021

Firemen disinfect a wetland park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by Ye Yiheng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 20 imported ones and one local infection, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, six were reported in Yunnan, three in Tianjin, two each in Shandong, Guangdong and Guangxi, and one each in Liaoning, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Henan and Hubei, according to the commission, adding that Inner Mongolia reported one local infection.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 9,357 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 8,868 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 489 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,478 by Wednesday, including 630 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,212 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases imported from outside the mainland were newly reported. There were a total of 370 asymptomatic cases, of whom 358 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,313 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,962 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

