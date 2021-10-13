Over 2.224 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:29, October 13, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.224 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

