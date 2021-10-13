Home>>
Over 2.224 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:29, October 13, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a citizen at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.224 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 22 new imported COVID-19 cases
- HKSAR gov't to donate 7.5 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to COVAX
- Relevant question concerns not COVID-19 origins but how to prevent future pandemic: new thesis
- UK car exports to China increase in 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
- Australian journalist's book on Wuhan lab leak theory with "contentious" scientific analysis: The Guardian
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.