Chinese mainland reports 22 new imported COVID-19 cases

October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Among these cases, eight were reported in Guangxi, five in Yunnan, two each in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shandong, according to the commission, adding that the new case in Zhejiang was previously an asymptomatic case.

Shanghai reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 9,337 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 8,850 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 487 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,457 by Tuesday, including 645 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,176 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases imported from outside the mainland were newly reported. There were a total of 359 asymptomatic cases, of whom 345 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,272 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,309 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,956 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

