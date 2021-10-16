U.S. child COVID-19 cases top 6 mln: report

Xinhua) 10:59, October 16, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative number of child COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 6 million, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

As of Oct. 7, over 6.04 million American children have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, said the report.

The number of new child COVID-19 cases remains exceptionally high, it said. Over 148,000 cases were added between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, with over 750,000 child cases added over the past four weeks.

Over two weeks, Sept. 23-Oct. 7, there was a 6 percent increase in the cumulated number of child COVID-19 cases in the country, said the report.

