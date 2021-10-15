Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:13, October 15, 2021

Firemen disinfect a wetland park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by Ye Yiheng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Among these cases, three were reported in Yunnan, two each in Tianjin and Henan, and one each in Shanghai, Guangxi and Shaanxi, the commission said, adding that three of the new cases were previously asymptomatic cases.

Shanghai reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 9,367 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 8,891 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 476 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,488 by Thursday, including 556 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,296 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases imported from outside the mainland were newly reported. There were a total of 376 asymptomatic cases, of whom 366 were imported, under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,276 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,321 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,971 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

