North China's border city reports no positive COVID-19 results in mass testing

Xinhua) 11:13, October 16, 2021

HOHHOT, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The border city of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reports no positive result for COVID-19 in its recent all-inclusive nucleic acid testing, local authorities said on Friday.

The city started the mass nucleic acid testing of its residents on Thursday noon after one locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed case was found the same day.

A total of 71,164 people were sampled and tested negative for the virus in the mass testing campaign, which was completed on Thursday.

The new case tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday during routine testing of the staff at a logistics park. All of the other 31 staff members under closed-off management in the park tested negative for the virus the next day, according to the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

All the close contacts of the case and their close contacts have tested negative as well, said Wang Dongsheng, vice mayor of the municipal government during a press conference held Friday afternoon.

Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia.

