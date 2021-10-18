Home>>
Beijing records lowest mid-October temperature in half century
(Xinhua) 08:43, October 18, 2021
Cellphone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows the view of sunset glow at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A cold wave drove temperatures in Beijing below zero degrees Celsius Sunday morning, setting a record low for the mid-October period, the municipal meteorological authority said.
A temperature of minus 0.2 degrees at 6:44 a.m. Sunday was the lowest recorded in the 10 days from Oct. 11 to 20 by a city observatory since 1969.
The meteorological department said Beijing will see mainly sunny weather in the next three days.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.