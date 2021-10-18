Beijing records lowest mid-October temperature in half century

Xinhua) 08:43, October 18, 2021

Cellphone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows the view of sunset glow at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A cold wave drove temperatures in Beijing below zero degrees Celsius Sunday morning, setting a record low for the mid-October period, the municipal meteorological authority said.

A temperature of minus 0.2 degrees at 6:44 a.m. Sunday was the lowest recorded in the 10 days from Oct. 11 to 20 by a city observatory since 1969.

The meteorological department said Beijing will see mainly sunny weather in the next three days.

