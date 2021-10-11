Home>>
2021 Beijing (Int'l) Canal Cultural Festival kicks off
(Xinhua) 09:29, October 11, 2021
People take a boat on the North Canal in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2021. The cultural festival which kicked off on Saturday released a series of achievements regarding construction and protection of the grand canal cultural belt. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.