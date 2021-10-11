Home>>
Highlights of Experience Beijing Speed Skating China Open
(Xinhua) 09:05, October 11, 2021
Athletes compete during the women's mass start competition at the Experience Beijing Speed Skating China Open in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
