Highlights of Experience Beijing Speed Skating China Open
(Xinhua) 10:20, October 09, 2021
Lee Nahyun of South Korea competes during the Experience Beijing Speed Skating China Open Women's 500m in Beijing, China on Oct. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
