Experts highlight privacy protection in digital era

Xinhua) 09:27, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and foreign experts have called for strengthened regulations on the application of digital technologies to improve the protection of personal information at a seminar in Beijing.

The seminar on scientific and technological development and human rights protection, also a side event of the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, was hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies on Sunday.

China has made continuous efforts to improve its laws and regulations to ensure robust legal protections for citizens' personal information, privacy and property, promoting a healthy balance between scientific and technological development and human rights protection, said Ma Huaide, president of the China University of Political Science and Law (CUPL).

John P. Pace, the former coordinator of the Vienna World Conference on Human Rights, called for strengthened regulations to combat human rights risks brought by information technology at both the national and international levels.

Individuals' basic rights in the field of information management, including the right to know, the right to correct and the right to delete, should be ensured, said Yao Jia, professor at the Institute of Law at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Sun Meng, professor at the Institute for Human Rights of the CUPL, elaborated on the protection of the right to privacy in the 5G era and called for China to play a greater role in establishing human rights standards in the development of science and technology.

