Symposium commemorating renowned writer Lu Xun held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:09, September 27, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a symposium commemorating the 140th birth anniversary of Lu Xun, a famous Chinese writer from the 20th century, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A symposium commemorating the 140th birth anniversary of Lu Xun, a famous Chinese writer from the 20th century, was held in Beijing on Sunday.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium and called on people to learn from the noble character of Lu Xun and carrying forward his spirit.

Lu Xun was the most influential representative of the cultural and literary circle in modern times and made pioneering contributions in several fields, Huang said.

Noting that Lu Xun was dedicated to the pursuit of truth and progress, Huang said the writer always joined hands with the CPC and was the Party's most faithful and trustworthy comrade and friend.

Hosted by the China Writers Association, more than 100 people attended the symposium, including the relatives of Lu Xun, writers, scholars and representatives from all walks of life across the country.

Lu Xun is the pen name of Zhou Shuren (1881-1936). His works, including "The True Story of Ah Q" and "A Madman's Diary," placed him among the leading Chinese writers that ushered Chinese literature into the modern era.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)