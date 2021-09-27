China International Online Literature Week begins

Xinhua) 09:03, September 27, 2021

A man paddles a boat in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China International Online Literature Week started Sunday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, as part of efforts to increase the popularity of online Chinese literature overseas.

Exhibitions, forums, roundtables, and various other activities are scheduled to be held from Sept. 25 to 29 around the theme of online Chinese literature's influence worldwide.

A report was released at the event's opening ceremony to introduce the overseas transmission of online Chinese literature, including its development history and direction, coverage area, as well as the problems that exist.

By 2020, more than 10,000 online literary works had entered overseas markets and attracted over 100 million foreign readers, according to the China Writers Association (CWA).

The copyrights of over 4,000 physical books of China's online literature have been exported to countries and regions around the world, including the United States, Canada, Russia, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

"China will promote the idea exchange of international online literature," said He Hong, deputy director of the online literature center of CWA, adding that a big data center will also be established.

