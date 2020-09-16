Literature helps Poles, Chinese deepen mutual understanding: ambassador

WARSAW, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Poland Liu Guangyuan has said that literature is a bridge which helps people from both China and Poland get to know each other better and deepen the mutual understanding.

Liu made the remarks at a Chinese-Polish literary translation and publishing seminar, held by the Chinese Embassy in Warsaw on Monday. Among the attendees were Malgorzata Religa, head of the Chinese Studies Department at Warsaw University; Andrzej Parzymies, general manager of Dialog Academic Publishing House; as well as other famous Polish sinologists and translators.

The ambassador thanked Polish translators, sinologists and publishers for their efforts in promoting the Chinese culture in Poland and friendship between the two countries. He said the Chinese embassy is willing to cooperate with them to promote more Chinese literary works and make them available in Poland.

He mentioned that two important Chinese works -- A History of Sino-Foreign Literary Exchange: China-Central and Eastern Europe Volume" and "Wolf Totem" -- were translated and published recently by Dialog Academic Publishing House.

These achievements of Sino-Polish literary exchange are worth celebrating, especially considering the fact that they were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador said.

At the seminar, participants discussed topics ranging from literary translation, experience of studying in China, to Chinese social development and cultural exchange. Polish experts expressed their expectations for China and Poland to strengthen cooperation in the fields of literature publishing and sinology.