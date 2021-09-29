Asia-Pacific youth forum held in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 140 youth representatives from 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region Tuesday attended an online and offline forum in Beijing to discuss the role of young people in advancing sustainable development.

Representatives from countries including China, Bangladesh, and Indonesia shared their experience and visions in international vaccine cooperation, environmental protection, public good, and rural vitalization, among other fields.

Four guests from China and abroad discussed how young people could contribute to establishing sustainable development models and offered suggestions to promote the growth of young people.

The forum, hosted by the All-China Youth Federation and the United Nations Development Programme, was among a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.

