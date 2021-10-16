Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Main Operation Center ready for Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 11:13, October 16, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing 2022's Main Operation Center (MOC) Coordination Center has been operational since September 19, functioning as a nerve center to coordinate competition zones, venues and work teams to ensure safe and ordered test events and prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Located at Shougang Park, where the Beijing 2022 organizing committee is based, the MOC will continue to operate around the clock until the Games concludes, and cooperate with the IOC and other international federations to further improve its capability, said MOC secretary Zheng Yicheng.

From October 5 until the end of December, ten international competitions, three training weeks and two domestic trials will be organized in order to test all elements of the Games in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The MOC features four screens with a total length of more than 30 meters, presenting real-time venue images, accommodation, arrival and departure information, allowing MOC staff to coordinate and deal with related issues.

The China Open speed skating event, the first international competition of the Beijing 2022 test series, concluded on October 10 at the National Speed Skating Oval, known as the "Ice Ribbon".

"The MOC will play a vital role in Beijing 2022, and at present, it guarantees a smooth operation of test events which have been widely praised by participants," said Yao Hui, venue management director for Beijing 2022.

In terms of the pandemic prevention and control, the organizing committee carries out tailored measures for venues, and all staff should strictly implement the containment measures, Yao added.

