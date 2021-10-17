Chinese mainland reports 19 imported COVID-19 cases, 1 local infection

October 17, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The newly-added local case was reported in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said.

There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19.

