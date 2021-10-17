Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 19 imported COVID-19 cases, 1 local infection
(Xinhua) 10:27, October 17, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
The newly-added local case was reported in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said.
There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19.
