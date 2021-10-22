Exhibition on China's major scientific accomplishments during 13th Five-Year Plan period held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:00, October 22, 2021

Visitors view a 600 kph high-speed maglev train at an exhibition on China's major scientific accomplishments during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2021. An exhibition showing China's achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

