278 roads in Beijing opened for self-driving vehicle tests

Xinhua) 10:38, October 21, 2021

Traffic condition and route information are displayed on a screen inside an autonomous vehicle during a driverless test on a road in Yizhuang of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2021. A total of 278 roads stretching more than 1,027 km in Beijing have been opened for self-driving vehicle tests as of September end, according to Beijing Innovation Center for Mobility Intelligent (BICMI). (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

