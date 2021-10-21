Scientific innovations exhibition set to open in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:43, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Starting on Thursday, science enthusiasts will be treated to a weeklong exhibition on China's major scientific accomplishments in Beijing.

More than 1,500 equipment and models showing China's achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) will be on display, according to the organizers.

Among them are China's space station, Mars rover, the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, the satellite Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope, the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver), and the 600 kph high-speed maglev train.

The event at the Beijing Exhibition Hall is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Reform and Development Commission and the Beijing Municipal Government, among others.

