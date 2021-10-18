Dance show held at Shougang Park, Beijing

October 18, 2021

A dancer performs at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. A dance show is held at Shougang Park, a steel mill-turned cultural and sports complex, on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

