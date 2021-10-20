Beijing reports one new COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:26, October 20, 2021

A medical worker administers a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a vaccination site in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case from Monday midnight to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, local health authorities announced at a press briefing.

The case was a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case surnamed Ai reported on Monday in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, told reporters.

The new infection, whose place of household registration is in northwest China's Gansu Province that borders Ningxia, was in the same carriage with Ai on Oct. 15 when they took the K42 train from Gansu to Beijing.

The person reported to local authorities on Monday after seeing the news of the confirmed case of Ai and tested positive in the nucleic acid test. The new case was transferred to a designated hospital on Tuesday. There the person was diagnosed as a confirmed but mild COVID-19 case.

Nine close contacts of the case have been traced, and authorities have taken related control measures to prevent further infections.

