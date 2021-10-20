Lanzhou launches nucleic acid testing in Chengguan District

Xinhua) 09:08, October 20, 2021

Medical workers work at a nucleic acid testing site in Chengguan District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2021. Lanzhou launched nucleic acid testing on Tuesday for residents living or working near medium-risk areas in Chengguan District. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

