Lanzhou strengthens COVID-19 prevention and control measures

Xinhua) 08:24, October 20, 2021

Staff members disinfect a shopping center in Chengguan District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2021. Local authorities have strengthened the prevention and control measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

