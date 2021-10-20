Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Home>>

Lanzhou strengthens COVID-19 prevention and control measures

(Xinhua) 08:24, October 20, 2021

Staff members disinfect a shopping center in Chengguan District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 19, 2021. Local authorities have strengthened the prevention and control measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories