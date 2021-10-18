Chinese mainland reports 22 imported COVID-19 cases, 2 local infections

Xinhua) 10:03, October 18, 2021

A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 22 imported COVID-19 cases and two locally-transmitted infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

The new local infections were reported in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

A total of 9,422 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Of them, 8,958 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 464 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 91,394 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 516 confirmed cases receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, seven of whom were from outside the mainland. There were 360 asymptomatic cases, of whom 346 were imported, still under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,337 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,992 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

