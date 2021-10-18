Home>>
Over 2.232 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:25, October 18, 2021
A medical worker inquires a boy about his health condition before providing him with COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.232 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
