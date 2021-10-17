Over 2.23 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.23 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday. Enditem

