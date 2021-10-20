Shaanxi strengthens prevention, control measures to halt spread of COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:54, October 20, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows the entrance of a community which is under closed-off management in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Shaanxi Province has reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case as of Monday in the recent COVID-19 resurgence. The authorities have strengthened the prevention and control measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)