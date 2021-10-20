Home>>
Shaanxi strengthens prevention, control measures to halt spread of COVID-19
(Xinhua) 08:54, October 20, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows the entrance of a community which is under closed-off management in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Shaanxi Province has reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case as of Monday in the recent COVID-19 resurgence. The authorities have strengthened the prevention and control measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses accelerating COVID-19 drug research
- China's Gansu reports no positive COVID-19 results in mass testing
- Lanzhou strengthens COVID-19 prevention and control measures
- IMF revises down Asia growth forecast to 6.5 pct amid resurgence of pandemic
- Powell's death of COVID-19 complications triggers vaccine effectiveness debate in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.