Enterprises participate in job fair for 2022 graduates in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:14, October 19, 2021

Students are seen at an autumn campus job fair in Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2021. More than 170 enterprises on Monday participated in the job fair for the 2022 graduates of the Beijing Institute of Technology. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)