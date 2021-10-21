Home>>
Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2021 kicks off in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:18, October 21, 2021
Delegates attend the opening ceremony and plenary session of the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2021 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2021. Themed "Economic Resilience and Financial Accomplishment", the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2021 kicked off Wednesday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
