Beijing reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:29, October 23, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, local health authorities said Saturday.
Five of the six people traveled to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and north China's Shanxi Province from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, and returned to Beijing on Oct. 16. Another was a close contact, according to the municipal health commission.
All of the above cases have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, and epidemiological investigation is underway.
