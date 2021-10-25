China's Inner Mongolia adds 12 local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:28, October 25, 2021

HOHHOT, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Ejina Banner, a county in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the local health commission.

Ejina Banner has confirmed a total of 43 COVID-19 cases so far in the latest wave of infections, all of whom have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 621 close contacts as well as 436 second close contacts have been placed under medical observation, while an epidemiological investigation is underway.

