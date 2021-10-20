Chinese mainland reports 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:47, October 20, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows the entrance of a community which is under closed-off management in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Shaanxi Province has reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case as of Monday in the recent COVID-19 resurgence. The authorities have strengthened the prevention and control measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Inner Mongolia, four in Gansu, and one each in Beijing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Ningxia, the commission said.

Also reported were 13 new imported cases, of which seven were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian, Henan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 9,451 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 9,014 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 437 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,601 by Tuesday, including 505 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,460 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 18 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 356 asymptomatic cases, of whom 339 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,343 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,998 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 66 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)