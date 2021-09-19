Chinese mainland reports 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:47, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, including nine in Yunnan, three each in Hubei, Guangxi and Sichuan, two each in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one in Tianjin.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission said.

A total of 8,792 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 8,248 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 544 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,689 by Saturday, including 927 patients still receiving treatment, nine of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 365 asymptomatic cases, of whom 356 were imported, under medical observation as of Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,129 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,869 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

